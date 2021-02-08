MARKET NEWS

Coronavirus Essential podcast | India registers less than 150 daily deaths for first time in 10 days; WHO to discuss concern over Oxford vaccine efficacy

Tune in to this podcast for all the latest news on the COVID-19 pandemic.

Moneycontrol News
February 08, 2021 / 08:00 PM IST

India has recorded less than 150 daily COVID-19-related deaths in ten days registering a significant achievement in the fight against the pandemic. According to the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, only about 84 deaths were registered in the last 24 hours.

Meanwhile, South Africa halted the use of the AstraZeneca-Oxford coronavirus vaccine on February 7 after evidence emerged that the vaccine did not protect clinical trial volunteers by the more contagious virus variant. A WHO panel is due to meet to discuss the AstraZeneca vaccine and  its suspension in South Africa.

Tune in to the Coronavirus Essential podcast for more.

 
Moneycontrol News
TAGS: #Coronavirus Essential #coronavirus news #Podcast
first published: Feb 8, 2021 08:00 pm

