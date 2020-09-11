Coronavirus Essential podcast | India may have had 64 lakh COVID-19 infections by May itself, ICMR's study suggests; Moderna in talks with several countries for vaccine rollout

On September 11, the Indian Council for Medical Research said that its sero-survey shows 64 lakh Indians may have been already infected by COVID-19 by May 2020. The survey had been conducted between May 11 and June 4 with the blood samples of 28,000 individuals. The patients had developed antibodies against the novel coronavirus.

Meanwhile, Moderna Therapeutics that has emerged as the frontrunner in the race for a coronavirus vaccine is in talks with several countries for a possible rollout.