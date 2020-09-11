172@29@17@241!~!172@29@0@53!~!|news|podcast|coronavirus-essential-podcast-india-may-have-had-64-lakh-covid-19-infections-by-may-itself-icmrs-study-suggests-moderna-in-talks-with-several-countries-for-vaccine-rollout-5828511.html!~!news|moneycontrol|com!~!|controller|infinite_scroll_article.php!~!is_mobile=false
Last Updated : Sep 11, 2020 08:06 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Coronavirus Essential podcast | India may have had 64 lakh COVID-19 infections by May itself, ICMR's study suggests; Moderna in talks with several countries for vaccine rollout

Tune in for the top updates on the pandemic by Sakshi Batra.

Moneycontrol News

On September 11, the Indian Council for Medical Research said that its sero-survey shows 64 lakh Indians may have been already infected by COVID-19 by May 2020. The survey had been conducted between May 11 and June 4 with the blood samples of 28,000 individuals. The patients had developed antibodies against the novel coronavirus.

Meanwhile, Moderna Therapeutics that has emerged as the frontrunner in the race for a coronavirus vaccine is in talks with several countries for a possible rollout.

Tune on to the Coronavirus Essential podcast with Sakshi Batra for more.
First Published on Sep 11, 2020 08:06 pm

tags #Coronavirus Essential #coronavirus news #Podcast

