Coronavirus Essential podcast | India may approve Oxford vaccine in a few days; travellers require vaccine passports next year

Tune in for all the top updates on the pandemic.

Moneycontrol News
December 28, 2020 / 07:04 PM IST

The Government of India is likely to grant emergency use authorisation to the vaccine developed by Oxford University and AstraZeneca.

In the coming year, along with masks and social distancing, vaccine passports may be the new normal. The digital document may act as a proof that the holder has tested negative for the coronavirus.

Tune in to the podcast for more.
Moneycontrol News
TAGS: #Coronavirus Essential #coronavirus news #Podcast
first published: Dec 28, 2020 07:01 pm

