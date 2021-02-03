MARKET NEWS

Coronavirus Essential podcast | India fastest country to reach 4 million vaccinations, says health ministry; WHO calls for patience over Wuhan probe

Tune in to the Coronavirus Essential podcast for all the top updates on the pandemic.

Moneycontrol News
February 03, 2021 / 05:59 PM IST

On February 3, the Union Health Ministry said that India has become the fastest country to reach 4 million vaccinations, which was achieved in 18 days.

Meanwhile, Hung Nguyen-Viet, one of the World Health Organization experts who is visiting various virus-linked sites in China's Wuhan, said that starting the investigation almost a year after the pandemic began was not ideal, but added that the mission was progressing well.

Tune in to the Coronavirus Essential podcast with Shraddha Sharma for the top news on the pandemic.
Moneycontrol News
first published: Feb 3, 2021 05:59 pm

