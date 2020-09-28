Coronavirus Essential podcast | India crosses 6 million cases; country far from achieving herd immunity, says health minister

India's COVID-19 tally reached 60 lakh on September 28, according to the Health Ministry. The death toll stands at 95, 542 with 9.62 lakh active cases. The recovery rate has reached 82.58 percent.

Health Minister Harsh Vardhan said that ICMR's second sero-survey shows that Indian population is still far from achieving herd immunity against the virus. He said that the results indicate that citizens must continue following social distancing norms.

