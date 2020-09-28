Coronavirus Essential podcast | India crosses 6 million cases; country far from achieving herd immunity, says health minister

Tune into the Coronavirus Essential podcast for all the top updates on the pandemic.
India's COVID-19 tally reached 60 lakh on September 28, according to the Health Ministry. The death toll stands at 95, 542 with 9.62 lakh active cases. The recovery rate has reached 82.58 percent.
Health Minister Harsh Vardhan said that ICMR's second sero-survey shows that Indian population is still far from achieving herd immunity against the virus. He said that the results indicate that citizens must continue following social distancing norms.
COVID-19 Vaccine
Frequently Asked Questions
A vaccine works by mimicking a natural infection. A vaccine not only induces immune response to protect people from any future COVID-19 infection, but also helps quickly build herd immunity to put an end to the pandemic. Herd immunity occurs when a sufficient percentage of a population becomes immune to a disease, making the spread of disease from person to person unlikely. The good news is that SARS-CoV-2 virus has been fairly stable, which increases the viability of a vaccine.
There are broadly four types of vaccine — one, a vaccine based on the whole virus (this could be either inactivated, or an attenuated [weakened] virus vaccine); two, a non-replicating viral vector vaccine that uses a benign virus as vector that carries the antigen of SARS-CoV; three, nucleic-acid vaccines that have genetic material like DNA and RNA of antigens like spike protein given to a person, helping human cells decode genetic material and produce the vaccine; and four, protein subunit vaccine wherein the recombinant proteins of SARS-COV-2 along with an adjuvant (booster) is given as a vaccine.
Vaccine development is a long, complex process. Unlike drugs that are given to people with a diseased, vaccines are given to healthy people and also vulnerable sections such as children, pregnant women and the elderly. So rigorous tests are compulsory. History says that the fastest time it took to develop a vaccine is five years, but it usually takes double or sometimes triple that time.