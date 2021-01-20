MARKET NEWS

Coronavirus Essential podcast | India begins vaccine exports to 6 nations; Covaxin recipients to be monitored after 2 doses, says ICMR

Tune in to this podcast for daily updates on the ongoing pandemic and important news on the vaccination drives across the world.

Moneycontrol News
January 20, 2021 / 06:54 PM IST

On January, India began exporting COVID-19 vaccines to six countries including Bhutan, Maldives, Bangladesh, Nepal, Myanmar and Seychelles. Shipments to Bhutan and Maldives have already arrived in the destination countries.

Meanwhile, the Indian Council of Medical Research released the key Standard Operating Procedure for the restricted use authorisation of Bharat Biotech's Covaxin. The guidelines state that recipients of the shots must be followed up for 3 months after the second dose.

Tune in to the Coronavirus Essential podcast with Shraddha Sharma for more.
