Coronavirus Essential podcast | India begins vaccine exports to 6 nations; Covaxin recipients to be monitored after 2 doses, says ICMR

On January, India began exporting COVID-19 vaccines to six countries including Bhutan, Maldives, Bangladesh, Nepal, Myanmar and Seychelles. Shipments to Bhutan and Maldives have already arrived in the destination countries.

Meanwhile, the Indian Council of Medical Research released the key Standard Operating Procedure for the restricted use authorisation of Bharat Biotech's Covaxin. The guidelines state that recipients of the shots must be followed up for 3 months after the second dose.