Coronavirus Essential podcast | India becomes the fourth worst-hit country, confirmed cases approach 3 lakh

Tune in to Coronavirus Essential with Shraddha Sharma for the details on the COVID-19 pandemic.
India’s coronavirus caseload has become the fourth-largest in the world, overtaking Britain, by adding 10,956 new cases in yet another biggest single-day spike.
As the confirmed cases in the country approach 3 lakh, ICMR reports state that Mumbai, New Delhi and Chennai are the worst-hit cities.
First Published on Jun 12, 2020 08:08 pm