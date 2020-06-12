App
Last Updated : Jun 12, 2020 08:08 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Coronavirus Essential podcast | India becomes the fourth worst-hit country, confirmed cases approach 3 lakh

Tune in to Coronavirus Essential with Shraddha Sharma for the details on the COVID-19 pandemic.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

India’s coronavirus caseload has become the fourth-largest in the world, overtaking Britain, by adding 10,956 new cases in yet another biggest single-day spike.

As the confirmed cases in the country approach 3 lakh, ICMR reports state that Mumbai, New Delhi and Chennai are the worst-hit cities.

Tune in to Coronavirus Essential with Shraddha Sharma for the details on the COVID-19 pandemic

First Published on Jun 12, 2020 08:08 pm

tags #Coronavirus Essential #coronavirus news #Podcast

