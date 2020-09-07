Coronavirus Essential podcast | India becomes second worst-affect country; Russian vaccine trials to be reconducted in India, says report

India on September 7 overtook Brazil to become the second worst-affected country in the world after the US. India has recorded 42.04 lakh cases so far, while the US recorded 62.77 lakh cases.

On the vaccine front, a report from Indian Express quoted senior officials from the Department of Biotechnology, saying that India may conduct a separate Phase 3 clinical trial for the Russian vaccine 'Sputnik V'. The country has received comprehensive data from the vaccine trials.