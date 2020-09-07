Coronavirus Essential podcast | India becomes second worst-affect country; Russian vaccine trials to be reconducted in India, says report

Tune in to the Coronavirus Essential podcast with Sakshi Batra for the top news on the pandemic.
India on September 7 overtook Brazil to become the second worst-affected country in the world after the US. India has recorded 42.04 lakh cases so far, while the US recorded 62.77 lakh cases.
On the vaccine front, a report from Indian Express quoted senior officials from the Department of Biotechnology, saying that India may conduct a separate Phase 3 clinical trial for the Russian vaccine 'Sputnik V'. The country has received comprehensive data from the vaccine trials.
Tune in to the Coronavirus Essential podcast with Sakshi Batra for the top news on the pandemic.
First Published on Sep 7, 2020 07:06 pm