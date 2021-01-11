MARKET NEWS

Coronavirus Essential podcast | India all set for the vaccination drive; PM CARES fund to bear vaccine cost for 3 crore frontline workers

Tune into this podcast for all the top news on the pandemic.

Moneycontrol News
January 11, 2021 / 07:36 PM IST

The Central government is gearing up for the roll-out of the world's biggest Covid-19 vaccination drive across the country, which may begin this week.

Meanwhile, the cost to vaccinate three crore frontline workers will be borne from the PM CARES Fund, according to reports from CNBC-TV18.

Tune in to the Coronavirus Essential podcast with Shraddha Sharma for more.
first published: Jan 11, 2021 07:36 pm

