Coronavirus Essential Podcast | In Discussion With States On Vaccine Pricing, Says PM Modi; Zydus Cadila Gets DGCI Nod For Phase 3 Trials

Tune in for all the top updates on the pandemic.

Moneycontrol News
Dec 4, 2020 / 07:18 PM IST

On December 4, PM Narendra Modi said that the Centre was in discussion with the states regarding the price of the COVID-19 vaccines.

Meanwhile, Zydus Cadila said it has received the approval from the Drugs Controller General of India to start phase 3 clinical trials with its biological therapy PegiHep.

Tune in to the Coronavirus Essential podcast with Shraddha Sharma for more.
