Coronavirus Essential podcast | Global COVID-19 tally reaches 4 crore; US may buy up Britain's vaccine stock, says report

On October 19, the global COVID-19 tally has gone past the 4-crore mark. More than 11.12 lakh people have died so far across the world.

Meanwhile, news reports suggest that US President Donald Trump has ordered his defence and health staff the make sure the country becomes the first to procure the coronavirus vaccine developed by AstraZeneca and the University of Oxford. This could mean that the vaccine stock will not be available for Britain.