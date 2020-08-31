Coronavirus Essential podcast | Former President Pranab Mukherjee dies at 84; no side effects seen in India's Covaxin

Former president Pranab Mukherjee, who had recently undergone surgery for removal of a clot in his brain, passed away on August 31. He was 84 and has also tested positive for COVID-19 before the surgery.

Meanwhile, preparations have begun for the phase II trials of India's indigenous COVID-19 vaccine called 'Covaxin'. The principal investigator of the trial has said that phase I is still continuing, and the vaccine has shown to have no side effects.

Tune in to Coronavirus Essential podcast with Sakshi Batra for more.