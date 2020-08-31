172@29@17@106!~!172@29@0@53!~!|news|podcast|coronavirus-essential-podcast-former-president-pranab-mukherjee-dies-at-84-no-side-effects-seen-in-indias-covaxin-5780661.html!~!news|moneycontrol|com!~!|controller|infinite_scroll_article.php!~!is_mobile=true
App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Launch your ETF investment journey at "Making ETFs More Mutual" webinar on September 4. Register Now!
you are here: HomeNewsPodcast
Last Updated : Aug 31, 2020 08:05 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Coronavirus Essential podcast | Former President Pranab Mukherjee dies at 84; no side effects seen in India's Covaxin

Tune in to Coronavirus Essential podcast with Sakshi Batra for the top news on the pandemic.

Moneycontrol News

Former president Pranab Mukherjee, who had recently undergone surgery for removal of a clot in his brain, passed away on August 31. He was 84 and has also tested positive for COVID-19 before the surgery.

Meanwhile, preparations have begun for the phase II trials of India's indigenous COVID-19 vaccine called 'Covaxin'. The principal investigator of the trial has said that phase I is still continuing, and the vaccine has shown to have no side effects.

Close

Tune in to Coronavirus Essential podcast with Sakshi Batra for more.

 
First Published on Aug 31, 2020 08:05 pm

tags #Coronavirus Essential #coronavirus news #Podcast

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram Teglegram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.