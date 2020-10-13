172@29@17@240!~!172@29@0@53!~!|news|podcast|coronavirus-essential-podcast-follow-covid-19-rules-even-during-festival-season-says-harsh-vardhan-johnson-johnson-vaccine-trials-paused-due-to-illness-in-participant-5959181.html!~!news|moneycontrol|com!~!|controller|infinite_scroll_article.php!~!is_mobile=false
App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro and get 365 bonus InterMiles! Use Code: INTERMILES
you are here: HomeNewsPodcast
Last Updated : Oct 13, 2020 08:16 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Coronavirus Essential podcast | Follow COVID-19 rules even during festival season, says Harsh Vardhan; Johnson & Johnson vaccine trials paused due to illness in participant

Tune into to find out today's top news on the pandemic.

Moneycontrol News

Union Minister Harsh Vardhan, who chaired the 21st meeting of the High-level Group of Ministers, appealed to everyone regarding the observance of COVID-19-appropriate behaviour during the forthcoming festival season.

Meanwhile, on the vaccine front, Johnson & Johnson announced that its vaccine trials have been temporarily paused due to an unexplained illness in a study participant. The company said that the participant's illness is being evaluated.

Close
Tune in to the Coronavirus Essential podcast with Sakshi Batra for more.
First Published on Oct 13, 2020 08:16 pm

tags #Coronavirus Essential #coronavirus news #Podcast

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram Teglegram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.