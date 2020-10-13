Coronavirus Essential podcast | Follow COVID-19 rules even during festival season, says Harsh Vardhan; Johnson & Johnson vaccine trials paused due to illness in participant

Tune into to find out today's top news on the pandemic.
Union Minister Harsh Vardhan, who chaired the 21st meeting of the High-level Group of Ministers, appealed to everyone regarding the observance of COVID-19-appropriate behaviour during the forthcoming festival season.
Meanwhile, on the vaccine front, Johnson & Johnson announced that its vaccine trials have been temporarily paused due to an unexplained illness in a study participant. The company said that the participant's illness is being evaluated.
