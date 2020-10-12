Coronavirus Essential podcast | FM Nirmala Sitharaman announces economic stimulus schemes ahead of festive season; nasal spray vaccines may be more effective, say experts

Tune into the Coronavirus Essential podcast with Sakshi Batra for the top news on the pandemic.
To boost the economy during the festive season, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman announced some stimulus schemes including a one-time Rs 10,000 interest-free festival advance to all its officers and employees on October 12.
On the vaccine front, immunology experts have said that the nasal spray vaccines from the US, Britain and Hong Kong may be more effective compared to injections.
