you are here: HomeNewsPodcast
Last Updated : May 13, 2020 07:19 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Coronavirus Essential podcast | FM Nirmala Sitharaman announces 15 measures to rescue Indian economy

Tune in to Coronavirus Essential to find out the top updates from the ongoing pandemic.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on May 13 announced 15 measures to uplift various sectors including MSMEs, NBFCs and real estate. She also announced tax reliefs such as TDS rate cut and the extension of income tax return filing deadline to November 30.

Tune in to the Coronavirus Essential podcast with Shraddha Sharma for more updates on the ongoing pandemic.

Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner
Now that payment deadlines have been relaxed due to COVID-19, the Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner will help keep your date with insurance premiums, tax-saving investments and EMIs, among others.
Download a copy


First Published on May 13, 2020 07:19 pm

