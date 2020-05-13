Coronavirus Essential podcast | FM Nirmala Sitharaman announces 15 measures to rescue Indian economy

Tune in to Coronavirus Essential to find out the top updates from the ongoing pandemic.
Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on May 13 announced 15 measures to uplift various sectors including MSMEs, NBFCs and real estate. She also announced tax reliefs such as TDS rate cut and the extension of income tax return filing deadline to November 30.Tune in to the Coronavirus Essential podcast with Shraddha Sharma for more updates on the ongoing pandemic.
First Published on May 13, 2020 07:19 pm