Coronavirus Essential podcast | Flights resume in chaos; could Indian labs have the winning vaccine?

Domestic flights resumed in India on May 25 after a gap of two months owing to the COVID-19 outbreak, but amid a lot of confusion caused by cancellations, reschedules and safety rules.

The search to find a vaccine for the disease is continuing across the globe. On Sunday, Health Minister Harsh Vardhan revealed that there are about 14 vaccine candidates being developed in several labs across India. Out of these, four vaccines could go into the clinical trial phase in the next 3-4 months.

