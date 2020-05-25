App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsPodcast
Last Updated : May 25, 2020 06:45 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Coronavirus Essential podcast | Flights resume in chaos; could Indian labs have the winning vaccine?

Tune in to Coronavirus Essential with Shraddha Sharma to find out more on the ongoing pandemic.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

Domestic flights resumed in India on May 25 after a gap of two months owing to the COVID-19 outbreak, but amid a lot of confusion caused by cancellations, reschedules and safety rules.

The search to find a vaccine for the disease is continuing across the globe. On Sunday, Health Minister Harsh Vardhan revealed that there are about 14 vaccine candidates being developed in several labs across India. Out of these, four vaccines could go into the clinical trial phase in the next 3-4 months.

Close

Tune in to Coronavirus Essential with Shraddha Sharma to find out more on the ongoing pandemic.

Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner
Now that payment deadlines have been relaxed due to COVID-19, the Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner will help keep your date with insurance premiums, tax-saving investments and EMIs, among others.
Download a copy
Get best insights into Options Trading. Join the webinar by Mr. Vishal B Malkan on May 28 only on Moneycontrol. Register Now!

related news

First Published on May 25, 2020 06:36 pm

tags #coronavirus #Coronavirus Essential #Podcast

Latest Updates : Coronavirus Outbreak

In pics | Do's and don’ts to stay safe while flying during the time of coronavirus

In pics | Do's and don’ts to stay safe while flying during the time of coronavirus

Ghaziabad-Delhi border sealed again, essential services personnel allowed

Ghaziabad-Delhi border sealed again, essential services personnel allowed

ITA estimates Rs 2,100 crore revenue loss for tea industry in Assam and West Bengal during Mar-May

ITA estimates Rs 2,100 crore revenue loss for tea industry in Assam and West Bengal during Mar-May

most popular

RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das extends loan moratorium period by 3 months to August 31

RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das extends loan moratorium period by 3 months to August 31

Domestic Flights Resume From May 25: Aarogya Setu app, masks & gloves and thermal screening is now compulsory

Domestic Flights Resume From May 25: Aarogya Setu app, masks & gloves and thermal screening is now compulsory

Flight bookings open, guess which are the busiest routes?

Flight bookings open, guess which are the busiest routes?

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.