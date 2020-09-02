172@29@17@105!~!172@29@0@53!~!|news|podcast|coronavirus-essential-podcast-fear-of-virus-spread-worries-ipl-teams-us-says-it-wont-support-global-search-for-vaccine-5789841.html!~!news|moneycontrol|com!~!|controller|infinite_scroll_article.php!~!is_mobile=false
Last Updated : Sep 02, 2020 07:01 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Coronavirus Essential podcast | Fear of virus spread worries IPL teams; US says it won't support global search for vaccine

Tune in to Coronavirus Essential podcast with Sakshi Batra for the top pandemic news

Moneycontrol News

On September 2, New Zealand cricket captain Kane Williamson said that a COVID-19 outbreak in an Indian Premier League (IPL) team has raised some apprehension about the coming tournament and reminded him of the need to be vigilant about his health and surroundings.

Meanwhile, the Trump administration has said that it will not work with the international effort to develop and distribute a COVID-19 vaccine, because it does not want to be constrained by multilateral groups like the World Health Organization.

Tune in to Coronavirus Essential podcast with Sakshi Batra for more.
First Published on Sep 2, 2020 07:01 pm

tags #Coronavirus Essential #coronavirus news #Podcast

