MARKET NEWS

View More News
English
Specials
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
you are here: HomeNewsPodcast

Coronavirus Essential podcast | Expert panel recommends Oxford vaccine for emergency use authorisation; BioNTech warns of vaccine supply gap

Tune in for all the top updates on the pandemic.

Moneycontrol News
January 01, 2021 / 07:47 PM IST

On January 1, an expert panel of the Central Drugs Standard Control Organisation recommended the emergency use authorisation "with conditions" for Serum Institute of India's Covishield vaccine according to news reports.

German company BioNTech said that it is working with partner Pfizer to boost production of their Covid-19 vaccine, warning that there may be gaps in supply until other vaccines were rolled out.

Tune in to the Coronavirus Essential with Sakshi Batra for more.
Moneycontrol News
TAGS: #Coronavirus Essential #coronavirus news #Podcast
first published: Jan 1, 2021 07:47 pm

Must Listen

Corporate Buzz | Union Budget 2021 to set the tone for healthcare, pharma and hospitality companies in the new year

Corporate Buzz | Union Budget 2021 to set the tone for healthcare, pharma and hospitality companies in the new year

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram Teglegram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.