Coronavirus Essential podcast | Economic Package-Part 2 focuses on migrant workers, farmers; 16 labourers die in 3 accidents

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman made announcements about the second tranche of the Rs 2 lakh crore economic stimulus.

The announcements focused on measures catering to migrant workers, street vendors, small traders, self-employed people, and small farmers.

In this episode of Coronavirus Essential, Moneycontrol's Shraddha Sharma talks in detail about the FM's conference and other updates on the COVID-19 pandemic.