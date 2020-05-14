Coronavirus Essential podcast | Economic Package-Part 2 focuses on migrant workers, farmers; 16 labourers die in 3 accidents

Shraddha Sharma talks in detail about the FM's conference and other updates on the COVID-19 pandemic.
Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman made announcements about the second tranche of the Rs 2 lakh crore economic stimulus.
The announcements focused on measures catering to migrant workers, street vendors, small traders, self-employed people, and small farmers.
In this episode of Coronavirus Essential, Moneycontrol's Shraddha Sharma talks in detail about the FM's conference and other updates on the COVID-19 pandemic.
Tune in to the Coronavirus Essential podcast for more.
First Published on May 14, 2020 06:59 pm