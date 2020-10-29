Coronavirus Essential podcast | Dr Reddy's to complete Russia vaccine phase 3 trial by March end; France and Germany goes back into lockdown

Tune in to the Coronavirus Essential for all the latest news on the pandemic.
On October 28, Dr Reddy’s Laboratories confirmed its plans to complete phase III clinical trials of its Sputnik V COVID-19 vaccine as early as March and will seek approval from the Drug Controller General of India.
Meanwhile, Germany and France have planned to shut bars, restaurants and non-essential services. The lockdown will begin on October 30 in France and on November 2nd in Germany.
First Published on Oct 29, 2020 07:44 pm