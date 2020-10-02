Coronavirus Essential podcast | Donald Trump, First Lady test positive for COVID-19; vaccine rollout unlikely before fall 2021, say experts

United States President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump have tested positive for COVID-19, according to his tweet on October 2. Earlier it was reported that Trump and the First Lady had been tested for COVID-19 and were in quarantine after Hope Hicks, one of the president’s top aides, tested positive for the virus.

An effective vaccine is not likely to be available for the general public before the fall of 2021, according to experts working in the field of vaccine development. Researchers at McGill University in Canada carried out a survey of 28 experts working in vaccinology in late June 2020.