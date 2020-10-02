172@29@17@249!~!172@29@0@53!~!|news|podcast|coronavirus-essential-podcast-donald-trump-first-lady-test-positive-for-covid-19-vaccine-rollout-unlikely-before-fall-2021-say-experts-5916041.html!~!news|moneycontrol|com!~!|controller|infinite_scroll_article.php!~!is_mobile=false
Last Updated : Oct 02, 2020 07:23 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Coronavirus Essential podcast | Donald Trump, First Lady test positive for COVID-19; vaccine rollout unlikely before fall 2021, say experts

Tune in to Coronavirus Essential with Shraddha Sharma for all the top updates on the COVID-19 pandemic.

Moneycontrol News

United States President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump have tested positive for COVID-19, according to his tweet on October 2. Earlier it was reported that Trump and the First Lady had been tested for COVID-19 and were in quarantine after Hope Hicks, one of the president’s top aides, tested positive for the virus.

An effective vaccine is not likely to be available for the general public before the fall of 2021, according to experts working in the field of vaccine development. Researchers at McGill University in Canada carried out a survey of 28 experts working in vaccinology in late June 2020.

Tune in to Coronavirus Essential podcast with Shraddha Sharma for more.
First Published on Oct 2, 2020 07:23 pm

tags #Coronavirus Essential #coronavirus news #Podcast

