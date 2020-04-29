App
Last Updated : Apr 29, 2020 07:28 PM IST
Last Updated : Apr 29, 2020 07:28 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Coronavirus Essential podcast | Domestic test kits, Gilead's successful drug trial offer new hope

Tune in to the Coronavirus Essential podcast, where host Shraddha Sharma gives you the top updates on the pandemic.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

The total number of cases in India has crossed 13,700 with Maharashtra and Gujarat being the worst-affected states.

Maharashtra’s health minister stated that the first experiment of plasma therapy was successful.

Domestic manufacturers of rapid antibody test kits have reportedly approached the Indian Council of Medical Research to provide help for quick validation of their pilot and manufactured batches.

Tune in to the Coronavirus Essential podcast, where host Shraddha Sharma gives you the top updates on the pandemic.

First Published on Apr 29, 2020 07:28 pm

tags #Coronavirus Essential #Podcast

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.