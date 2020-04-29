Coronavirus Essential podcast | Domestic test kits, Gilead's successful drug trial offer new hope

Tune in to the Coronavirus Essential podcast, where host Shraddha Sharma gives you the top updates on the pandemic.
The total number of cases in India has crossed 13,700 with Maharashtra and Gujarat being the worst-affected states.
Maharashtra’s health minister stated that the first experiment of plasma therapy was successful.
Domestic manufacturers of rapid antibody test kits have reportedly approached the Indian Council of Medical Research to provide help for quick validation of their pilot and manufactured batches.
