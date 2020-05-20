App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsPodcast
Last Updated : May 20, 2020 07:05 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Coronavirus Essential podcast | Domestic flights to resume from May 25; six feet distancing may not be enough to stop virus, study says

Tune in to the Coronavirus Essential podcast with Shraddha Sharma to find of the top pandemic updates of the day.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

Domestic flights will resume operations in India from May 25 in a calibrated manner, according to Civil Aviation Minister Hardeep Singh Puri. Standard operating procedures for passenger movement are being issued by the ministry.

Meanwhile, a study published in the journal Physics of Fluids claims that the current physical distancing guidelines of 6 feet may be insufficient to prevent COVID-19 transmission. The study suggests that a mild cough in low wind speeds can propel saliva droplets by as much as 18 feet.

Close

Tune in to the Coronavirus Essential podcast with Shraddha Sharma to find of the top pandemic updates of the day.

Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner
Now that payment deadlines have been relaxed due to COVID-19, the Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner will help keep your date with insurance premiums, tax-saving investments and EMIs, among others.
Download a copy

related news

First Published on May 20, 2020 07:05 pm

tags #coronavirus #Coronavirus Essential #Podcast

Latest Updates : Coronavirus Outbreak

Coronavirus wrap May 20: Domestic flights to resume from May 25; Trump blames China's 'incompetence' for pandemic

Coronavirus wrap May 20: Domestic flights to resume from May 25; Trump blames China's 'incompetence' for pandemic

Coronavirus pandemic | Delhi Police will notify traffic violators via SMS, speed post now

Coronavirus pandemic | Delhi Police will notify traffic violators via SMS, speed post now

Coronavirus Lockdown 4.0: Traffic jams in Delhi-NCR, Mumbai as restrictions ease

Coronavirus Lockdown 4.0: Traffic jams in Delhi-NCR, Mumbai as restrictions ease

most popular

COVID-19 | Stimulus package falls short of meeting immediate concerns

COVID-19 | Stimulus package falls short of meeting immediate concerns

Double whammy: Social distancing amid coronavirus lockdown makes Cyclone Amphan evacuation more complex

Double whammy: Social distancing amid coronavirus lockdown makes Cyclone Amphan evacuation more complex

RIL's jumbo Rs 53,125 crore rights issue opens today: What should investors do?

RIL's jumbo Rs 53,125 crore rights issue opens today: What should investors do?

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.