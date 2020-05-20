Coronavirus Essential podcast | Domestic flights to resume from May 25; six feet distancing may not be enough to stop virus, study says

Domestic flights will resume operations in India from May 25 in a calibrated manner, according to Civil Aviation Minister Hardeep Singh Puri. Standard operating procedures for passenger movement are being issued by the ministry.

Meanwhile, a study published in the journal Physics of Fluids claims that the current physical distancing guidelines of 6 feet may be insufficient to prevent COVID-19 transmission. The study suggests that a mild cough in low wind speeds can propel saliva droplets by as much as 18 feet.

