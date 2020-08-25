Coronavirus Essential podcast | Delhi metro may resume in Unlock 4.0; WHO to choose 4 vaccine candidates for the global COVAX facility

Tune in to the Coronavirus Essential podcast with Sakshi Batra for top news on the pandemic.
The WHO has announced that it is reviewing nine coronavirus vaccine candidates. Four of the candidates will be allowed on board its COVAX global vaccines facility, a program designed to pool funds from wealthier countries.
Meanwhile in India, the Unlock 4.0 guidelines are being discussed and news reports claim that the Delhi metro may resume on September 1.
First Published on Aug 25, 2020 07:08 pm