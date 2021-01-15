MARKET NEWS

View More News
English
Specials
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
Webinar :Join us on Jan 21, 22 and 23, 2021 at the ANYBODY CAN TRADE 360° LIVE virtual event. Register Now!
you are here: HomeNewsPodcast

Coronavirus Essential podcast | CoWIN app is mandatory for vaccination, says health ministry; Delhi extends COVID guidelines for UK returnees

Tune in to this podcast for all the top news on the pandemic.

Moneycontrol News
January 15, 2021 / 07:56 PM IST

Health Minister Dr Harsh Vardhan said that registering on the CoWIN app is a mandatory process for getting the vaccine shots.

Meanwhile, the Delhi government has extended the COVID-19 quarantine guidelines for UK returnees till January 31.

Tune in to the Coronavirus Essential podcast for more.
Moneycontrol News
TAGS: #Coronavirus Essential #coronavirus news #Podcast
first published: Jan 15, 2021 07:56 pm

Must Listen

Coronavirus Essential | CoWIN app is mandatory for vaccination, says health ministry; Delhi extends COVID guidelines for UK returnees

Coronavirus Essential | CoWIN app is mandatory for vaccination, says health ministry; Delhi extends COVID guidelines for UK returnees

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram Teglegram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.