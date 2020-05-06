App
Last Updated : May 06, 2020 07:43 PM IST

Coronavirus Essential podcast | COVID-19 infects 548 healthcare workers across India; states work hard to control liquor sales

Shraddha Sharma summarises the top developments on the ongoing pandemic.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

While India's COVID-19 number has risen to 49,000, several healthcare workers in the country have also been infected.

Meanwhile, states are attempting different methods to control crowds outside liquor shops.

Close

In this episode of Coronavirus Essential, host Shraddha Sharma summarises the top developments on the ongoing pandemic.

Tune in for more.

First Published on May 6, 2020 07:43 pm

tags #Coronavirus Essential #Podcast

