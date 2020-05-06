Coronavirus Essential podcast | COVID-19 infects 548 healthcare workers across India; states work hard to control liquor sales

Shraddha Sharma summarises the top developments on the ongoing pandemic.
While India's COVID-19 number has risen to 49,000, several healthcare workers in the country have also been infected.
Meanwhile, states are attempting different methods to control crowds outside liquor shops.
First Published on May 6, 2020 07:43 pm