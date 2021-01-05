MARKET NEWS

Coronavirus Essential podcast | CEOs of Serum Institute and Bharat Biotech call truce on vaccine war; India records lowest daily cases in over six months

Tune in for all the top updates on the pandemic.

Moneycontrol News
January 05, 2021 / 06:57 PM IST

In a joint statement on January 5, Serum Institute's Adar Poonawala and Bharat Biotech's Krishna Ella promised to set aside differences to produce the coronavirus vaccines and save lives.

Meanwhile, India recorded 16,375 new cases of coronavirus, which has been the lowest in over six months, taking the country's Covid-19 caseload to 1,03,56,844.

Tune in to the Coronavirus Essential podcast with Sakshi Batra for more.
Moneycontrol News
TAGS: #Coronavirus Essential #coronavirus news #Podcast
first published: Jan 5, 2021 06:57 pm

