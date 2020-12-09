PlusFinancial Times
Coronavirus Essential podcast | Centre's 'Co-WIN' app to monitor vaccine drive; India to vaccinate 300 million people by August

Tune in to Coronavirus Essential podcast for all the top news on the pandemic.

Moneycontrol News
Dec 9, 2020 / 09:11 PM IST

On December 9, applications of the Serum Institute of India and Bharat Biotech seeking emergency use authorisation for their COVID-19 vaccine candidates were not considered due to inadequate data on safety and efficacy.

The head of National Expert Group on COVID-19 vaccination Dr VK Paul said that the government plans to vaccinate at least 300 million people by august 2021.

Tune in to the Coronavirus Essential podcast by Shraddha Sharma for more.
Dec 9, 2020

