Coronavirus Essential podcast | Centre sends teams to states as cases surge; Remdesivir has no substantial effect on COVID-19, finds WHO trial

The Union Health Ministry has sent central teams to Kerala, Karnataka, Rajasthan, Chhattisgarh and West Bengal as these states are reporting a surge in the number of COVID-19 cases. The teams will support the state administrations in strengthening containment, surveillance, testing, infection prevention and control measures.

Meanwhile, a trial by the World Health Organisation has found that Remdesivir, the antiviral drug that's widely prescribed against COVID-19 has no substantial effect on mortality, initiation of ventilation or duration of hospital stay.