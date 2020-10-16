Coronavirus Essential podcast | Centre sends teams to states as cases surge; Remdesivir has no substantial effect on COVID-19, finds WHO trial

Tune into Coronavirus Essentials for all the top news on the pandemic.
The Union Health Ministry has sent central teams to Kerala, Karnataka, Rajasthan, Chhattisgarh and West Bengal as these states are reporting a surge in the number of COVID-19 cases. The teams will support the state administrations in strengthening containment, surveillance, testing, infection prevention and control measures.
Meanwhile, a trial by the World Health Organisation has found that Remdesivir, the antiviral drug that's widely prescribed against COVID-19 has no substantial effect on mortality, initiation of ventilation or duration of hospital stay.