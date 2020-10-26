172@29@17@142!~!172@29@0@53!~!|news|podcast|coronavirus-essential-podcast-centre-prepares-stimulus-4-0-ahead-of-diwali-oxford-vaccine-may-get-emergency-approval-before-christmas-says-report-6016731.html!~!news|moneycontrol|com!~!|controller|infinite_scroll_article.php!~!is_mobile=false
Last Updated : Oct 26, 2020 07:33 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Coronavirus Essential podcast | Centre prepares stimulus 4.0 ahead of Diwali; Oxford vaccine may get emergency approval before Christmas, says report

Tune in to today's Coronavirus Essential podcast by Shraddha Sharma for all the latest updates on the pandemic.

Moneycontrol News

Sources have claimed that the Modi government is working on yet another round of stimulus measures, the announcement of which can be made in November, around Diwali. These measures could include infrastructure push, hospitality and tourism.

Meanwhile, on the vaccine front, the one developed by AstraZeneca and the University of Oxford may get an emergency approval before Christmas. The emergency shot would be provided to those in need while the final trials are ongoing.

First Published on Oct 26, 2020 07:33 pm

