Coronavirus Essential podcast | Centre asks states to follow SOPs as new COVID-19 strain spreads; US nurse tests positive after getting the vaccine

Tune in for all the top updates on the pandemic.

Moneycontrol News
December 30, 2020 / 07:39 PM IST

On December 30, the Centre wrote to states asking them to follow Standard Operating Procedure laid down by the Health Ministry to control the spread of the new coronavirus strain.

Meanwhile, news reports state that a US nurse has tested positive for COVID-19 eight days after having received a Pfizer vaccine shot.

Tune in to the Coronavirus Essential with Shraddha Sharma for more.
TAGS: #Coronavirus Essential #coronavirus news #Podcast
first published: Dec 30, 2020 07:39 pm

