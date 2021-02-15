MARKET NEWS

View More News
English
Specials
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
you are here: HomeNewsPodcast

Coronavirus Essential podcast | Booster vaccination rounds begin in Gujarat, Rajasthan; daily cases in US below 1 lakh for first time in months

Tune in to this podcast for all the top news on the pandemic.

Moneycontrol News
February 15, 2021 / 07:38 PM IST

On February 15, Gujarat and Rajasthan moved on to administer the second dose of the COVID-19 vaccine to those who had been covered in the first phase.

Meanwhile, the average daily new cases in the United States dipped below 100,000 in recent days for the first time in months, but experts cautioned that infections remain high and precautions to slow the pandemic must remain in place.

Tune in to the Coronavirus Essential podcast with Shraddha Sharma for more.
Moneycontrol News
TAGS: #Coronavirus Essential #coronavirus news #Podcast
first published: Feb 15, 2021 07:38 pm

Must Listen

Coronavirus Essential | Booster vaccination rounds begin in Gujarat, Rajasthan; daily cases in US below 1 lakh for first time in months

Coronavirus Essential | Booster vaccination rounds begin in Gujarat, Rajasthan; daily cases in US below 1 lakh for first time in months

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.