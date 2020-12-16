MARKET NEWS

Coronavirus Essential podcast | Bihar cabinet approves free COVID-19 vaccination; 81 million jobs lost due to pandemic in Asia-Pacific

Tune in to this podcast for all the top news on the pandemic.

Moneycontrol News
December 16, 2020 / 07:24 PM IST









The state cabinet approved free vaccination for the entire population of Bihar on December 16. The free vaccine were part of the manifesto promised by the BJP during the Bihar elections.






According to a report by the International Labour Organization, the economic impact of the COVID-19 pandemic has wiped out 81 million jobs in the Asia-Pacific region in 2020.













Tune in to the Coronavirus Essential with Sakshi Batra for more.







TAGS: #Coronavirus Essential #coronavirus news #Podcast
