Coronavirus Essential podcast | Bharat Biotech's vaccine trial faces volunteer shortage; India may have missed 90 infections for every detected case, says report

Tune in to this podcast for all the top news on the pandemic.

Moneycontrol News
December 17, 2020 / 07:55 PM IST

The phase 3 trials of the Bharat Biotech vaccine candidate Covaxin are facing a shortage of volunteers, according to a senior doctor from All India Institute of Medical sciences. The doctor said that volunteers have lost the motivation to participate as they feel a vaccine for the virus has already been found.

Meanwhile, news reports claim that India may have missed about 90 infections for every detected COVID-19 case until November.

Tune in to the Coronavirus Essential podcast with Sakshi Batra for more.
TAGS: #Coronavirus Essential #coronavirus news #Podcast
first published: Dec 17, 2020 07:55 pm

