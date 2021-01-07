Coronavirus Essential podcast | Bharat Biotech's vaccine may be cheaper than Serum Institute's; COVID-19 recoveries in India cross 1 crore-mark

According to news reports, Bharat Biotech is still negotiating the best possible price for its vaccine with the government. The price may be lower than that of its competitor, Serum Institute of India.

Meanwhile, the number of cumulative recoveries in India have crossed the 1 crore-mark, according to the Union Health Ministry data. The recovered cases are now 44 times the number of active cases.

Tune in to the Coronavirus Essential podcast with Shraddha Sharma for more.