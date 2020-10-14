Coronavirus Essential podcast | Bharat Biotech shortens its phase 2 vaccine trials; men account for 70% of deaths, says Health Ministry

Tune into to Coronavirus Essential with Sakshi Batra for all the top news on the pandemic.
According to news reports, Bharat Biotech has cut the size of its phase-2 clinical trial of its COVID-19 vaccine candidate Covaxin. The company has planned have only 380 healthy volunteers instead of the planned 750 volunteers in the trial.
Meanwhile, the secretary in the Health Ministry Rajesh Bhushan said that about 70 percent COVID-19 deaths in India have been men.
COVID-19 Vaccine
Frequently Asked Questions
A vaccine works by mimicking a natural infection. A vaccine not only induces immune response to protect people from any future COVID-19 infection, but also helps quickly build herd immunity to put an end to the pandemic. Herd immunity occurs when a sufficient percentage of a population becomes immune to a disease, making the spread of disease from person to person unlikely. The good news is that SARS-CoV-2 virus has been fairly stable, which increases the viability of a vaccine.
There are broadly four types of vaccine — one, a vaccine based on the whole virus (this could be either inactivated, or an attenuated [weakened] virus vaccine); two, a non-replicating viral vector vaccine that uses a benign virus as vector that carries the antigen of SARS-CoV; three, nucleic-acid vaccines that have genetic material like DNA and RNA of antigens like spike protein given to a person, helping human cells decode genetic material and produce the vaccine; and four, protein subunit vaccine wherein the recombinant proteins of SARS-COV-2 along with an adjuvant (booster) is given as a vaccine.
Vaccine development is a long, complex process. Unlike drugs that are given to people with a diseased, vaccines are given to healthy people and also vulnerable sections such as children, pregnant women and the elderly. So rigorous tests are compulsory. History says that the fastest time it took to develop a vaccine is five years, but it usually takes double or sometimes triple that time.