Coronavirus Essential podcast | Bharat Biotech shortens its phase 2 vaccine trials; men account for 70% of deaths, says Health Ministry

According to news reports, Bharat Biotech has cut the size of its phase-2 clinical trial of its COVID-19 vaccine candidate Covaxin. The company has planned have only 380 healthy volunteers instead of the planned 750 volunteers in the trial.

Meanwhile, the secretary in the Health Ministry Rajesh Bhushan said that about 70 percent COVID-19 deaths in India have been men.

