you are here: HomeNewsPodcast
Last Updated : Jun 02, 2020 07:17 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Coronavirus Essential podcast | Airlines open bookings for foreign destinations, Mumbai hits 40,000 cases

Tune in to Coronavirus Essential with Shraddha Sharma for updates on the global pandemic.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

Airlines like IndiGo, SpiceJet and Vistara have started to allow booking for international flights, as the COVID-19 lockdown has eased in the country. This news comes even though the aviation ministry has not given a confirmatory nod to foreign travel.

The coronavirus cases in Mumbai have reached the 40,000- mark, with India's overall tally stand at 1,98,000.

Tune in to Coronavirus Essential with Shraddha Sharma for more such updates.

First Published on Jun 2, 2020 07:17 pm

tags #coronavirus #Coronavirus Essential #Podcast

