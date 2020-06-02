Coronavirus Essential podcast | Airlines open bookings for foreign destinations, Mumbai hits 40,000 cases

Airlines like IndiGo, SpiceJet and Vistara have started to allow booking for international flights, as the COVID-19 lockdown has eased in the country. This news comes even though the aviation ministry has not given a confirmatory nod to foreign travel.

The coronavirus cases in Mumbai have reached the 40,000- mark, with India's overall tally stand at 1,98,000.

Tune in to Coronavirus Essential with Shraddha Sharma for more such updates.



