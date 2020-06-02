Coronavirus Essential podcast | Airlines open bookings for foreign destinations, Mumbai hits 40,000 cases

Tune in to Coronavirus Essential with Shraddha Sharma for updates on the global pandemic.
Airlines like IndiGo, SpiceJet and Vistara have started to allow booking for international flights, as the COVID-19 lockdown has eased in the country. This news comes even though the aviation ministry has not given a confirmatory nod to foreign travel.
The coronavirus cases in Mumbai have reached the 40,000- mark, with India's overall tally stand at 1,98,000.
First Published on Jun 2, 2020 07:17 pm