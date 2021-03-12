English
Coronavirus Essential podcast | 90% of Mumbai's cases are from highrises; all eyes on Johnson & Johnson as EU regulator recommends its one-shot vaccine

Tune in to this podcast for the top updates on the pandemic.

Moneycontrol News
March 12, 2021 / 07:46 PM IST

As many as 90 per cent patients in Mumbai, who tested positive for Covid-19 in January and February this year, were residents of high-rise buildings, according to a report by BMC.

Meanwhile, the European Union and the European Medicines Agency gave the green light to the Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine and it was later officially approved for use in the bloc by the European Commission.

Tune in to the Coronavirus Essential for more.
Moneycontrol News
first published: Mar 12, 2021 07:46 pm

