MARKET NEWS

View More News
English
Specials
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
Upcoming Webinar :Join the Moneycontrol Knowledge Summit on "CANSLIM approach for investing and trading" with Mayuresh Joshi on 30th Dec, 5 PM
you are here: HomeNewsPodcast

Coronavirus Essential podcast | 6 Indians test positive for new COVID-19 variant; Wuhan cases may have been 10 times higher than official tally

Tune in for all the top updates on the pandemic.

Moneycontrol News
December 29, 2020 / 06:34 PM IST

So far, India has reported six cases of the new COVID-19 strain. The UK returnees have been kept in isolation in healthcare facilities.

Meanwhile, a survey conducted by the Chinese Centre for Disease Control and Prevention suggests that half a million people may have been infected by the coronavirus, which is 10 times the official tally reported by the country's health authorities.

Tune in to the Coronavirus Essential podcast with Sakshi Batra for more.
Moneycontrol News
TAGS: #coronavirus news #coronavirus podcast #Podcast
first published: Dec 29, 2020 06:33 pm

Must Listen

Coronavirus Essential | 6 Indians test positive for new COVID-19 variant; Wuhan cases may have been 10 times higher than official tally

Coronavirus Essential | 6 Indians test positive for new COVID-19 variant; Wuhan cases may have been 10 times higher than official tally

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram Teglegram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.