Coronavirus Essential podcast | 500 million vaccines may be available by March 2021; US hopes to vaccinate 100 million people by then

Tune in for all the top updates on the pandemic.

Moneycontrol News
December 14, 2020 / 07:26 PM IST

India could access nearly 500 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines subject to regulatory approvals by March 2021, as per an analysis.

Meanwhile, the United States expects to have immunized 100 million people with the coronavirus vaccine by the end of March, the chief adviser for the U.S. COVID-19 vaccine program said.

Tune in to Coronavirus Essential podcast for more.
