Coronavirus Essential podcast | 17 Lok Sabha MPs test positive for COVID-19; It may take 4-5 years to vaccinate everyone, says Adar Poonawalla

On September 14, 17 Lok Sabha Members of Parliament (MPs) and eight Rajya Sabha MPs have tested positive for COVID-19 on the first day of the Monsoon Session.
Meanwhile on the vaccine front, Serum Institute of India CEO Adar Poonawalla said that the vaccine production capacity may not be enough and it may take 4 or 5 years to vaccinate everyone on the planet.
First Published on Sep 14, 2020 07:49 pm