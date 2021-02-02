MARKET NEWS

Coronavirus Essential podcast | India showing declining trend of COVID-19 cases in the last 4 months, says govt; 1500 Oxford trial volunteers were not informed about wrong dosage

Tune in to this podcast for all the top news on the COVID-19 pandemic.

Moneycontrol News
February 02, 2021 / 07:42 PM IST

The country is showing a declining trend of coronavirus cases since the last four months and compared to similarly placed nations, the cases and deaths per million population in India is among the lowest, the government told Rajya Sabha.

About 1,500 of the initial volunteers in a late-stage clinical trial of the Oxford-AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine were given the wrong dose but were not informed that a mistake had been made after the blunder was discovered, according to Reuters reports.

Tune in to the Coronavirus Essential podcast for all the top news on the pandemic.
Moneycontrol News
TAGS: #Coronavirus Essential #coronavirus news #Podcast
first published: Feb 2, 2021 07:34 pm

