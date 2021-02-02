Coronavirus Essential podcast | India showing declining trend of COVID-19 cases in the last 4 months, says govt; 1500 Oxford trial volunteers were not informed about wrong dosage

The country is showing a declining trend of coronavirus cases since the last four months and compared to similarly placed nations, the cases and deaths per million population in India is among the lowest, the government told Rajya Sabha.

About 1,500 of the initial volunteers in a late-stage clinical trial of the Oxford-AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine were given the wrong dose but were not informed that a mistake had been made after the blunder was discovered, according to Reuters reports.