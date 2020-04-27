Coronavirus Essential podcast | Lockdown to extend in hotspots, sharp spike in number of cases in Gujarat

Tune in to the Coronavirus Essential podcast with Shraddha Sharma with more updates on the pandemic.
On Monday, in a meeting with chief ministers, PM Narendra Modi said the lockdown must continue in the COVID-19 hotspots, while the restrictions should be eased in a phased manner in other areas.
While the nation's total number of cases reaches 28,000, Gujarat is seeing a sharp spike in the number of cases, as the total number crosses 3,300.
First Published on Apr 27, 2020 07:17 pm