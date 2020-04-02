Coronavirus Essential podcast | Lockdown may not be lifted at one go; total global cases near 1 million

The novel coronavirus or COVID-19 pandemic has spread in over 180 countries. Globally, the total number of cases is almost reaching 1 million. At least 47,500 people have died so far.

The United States, Italy, France and Spain have registered more deaths than China, where the outbreak started. The outbreak is having a major impact on the global economy and the stock market.

In India, the total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases has crossed the 2000 mark. The Union Health Ministry has said that 50 people have died due to the virus.

In this episode of Coronavirus Essential, host Shraddha Sharma gives you the top updates on the pandemic.

