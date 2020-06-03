App
Last Updated : Jun 03, 2020 07:23 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Coronavirus Essential podcast | India's COVID-19 cases reaches 2 lakh-mark; Cabinet approves more SOPs to farmers

Shraddha Sharma gets the top developments in India and the world with respect to the pandemic.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

The Union Cabinet on June 3 has approved more SOPs to ease the burden on farmers and the agricultural sector amid the coronavirus pandemic. Farmers will now be allowed to sell their produce without restrictions from the Agriculture Produce Marketing Committee.

The confirmed COVID-19 cases have crossed 2 lakh in the country, with the death toll at 5,815.

In this podcast, Shraddha Sharma gets the top developments in India and the world with respect to the pandemic.

Tune in to Coronavirus Essential for more.

First Published on Jun 3, 2020 07:23 pm

tags #Coronavirus Essential #Podcast

