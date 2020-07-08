Coronavirus Essential | COVID-19 drug selling at markup of 12 times in black market; US withdraws from WHO

While India waits for Cipla to release the COVID-19 drug Remdesivir, the drug is being found in the black markets at a markup of upto Rs 60,000. The Drug Controller General of India has warned department officials in states and union territories to look out and prevent the black marketing of the drug.

Meanwhile, the US has withdrawn from the World Health Organization, after US President Donald Trump accused the agency of taking China's side on the pandemic.