you are here: HomeNewsPodcast
Last Updated : Jul 08, 2020 07:16 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Coronavirus Essential | COVID-19 drug selling at markup of 12 times in black market; US withdraws from WHO

Tune in to Coronavirus Essential podcast with Sakshi Batra on more updates regarding the pandemic.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

While India waits for Cipla to release the COVID-19 drug Remdesivir, the drug is being found in the black markets at a markup of upto Rs 60,000. The Drug Controller General of India has warned department officials in states and union territories to look out and prevent the black marketing of the drug.

Meanwhile, the US has withdrawn from the World Health Organization, after US President Donald Trump accused the agency of taking China's side on the pandemic.

First Published on Jul 8, 2020 07:16 pm

tags #Coronavirus Essential #coronavirus news #Podcast

