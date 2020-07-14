App
Last Updated : Jul 14, 2020 06:49 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Coronavirus Essential | 50% cases from Maharashtra, TN; pandemic may lead to surge in HIV, TB, malaria deaths

Tune in to Coronavirus Essential podcast for the top news on the pandemic.

The Union Health Ministry announced on Tuesday that 86 percent of the total coronavirus cases in India are from 10 states, and 50 percent of the cases are from Maharashtra and Tamil Nadu.


Meanwhile, a Lancet study explained that the COVID-19 pandemic could lead to a surge in HIV, TB and malaria deaths, as many of the health services are now focussed on treating COVID-19 patients. The study said that the toll could be reduced by prioritising some of the services for the treatment of these diseases.

Tune in to Coronavirus Essential podcast for the top news on the pandemic.

First Published on Jul 14, 2020 06:49 pm

