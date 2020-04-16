Cornavirus Essential podcast | FM's stimulus package may focus on MSME; Chinese PPE kits fail India

Tune in to find out the latest updates on the coronavirus pandemic.
The total number of cases in India has crossed 12,000, and FM Nirmala Sitharaman met with PM Narendra Modi to discuss the economic stimuli required in the country.
Meanwhile, over 50,000 PPE kits imported from China have failed the quality and safety test.Tune in to the Coronavirus Essential podcast hosted by Moneycontrol's Shraddha Sharma, to get more such updates on the pandemic.
First Published on Apr 16, 2020 06:39 pm