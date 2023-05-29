Cautious optimism in global markets, FPI inflows highest in six months & more | Market Minutes
In this episode of Market Minutes, Asha Menon on global markets turning cautiously optimistic as US lawmakers look closer to raising the debt ceiling; and on why FPIs flows have been the highest in six months. Also, in Voice of Day, Andrew Holland, CEO of Avendus Capital Public Markets Alternate Strategies, shares his view on banks and other key investment themes. Market Minutes is a morning podcast that puts the spotlight on hot stocks, keys data points and developing trends (with inputs from Shivam Shukla)
