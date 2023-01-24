Can the Budget fuel core sector stocks again? | Market Minutes
In this edition of Market Minutes, N Mahalakshmi talks about how to play capital goods stocks ahead of the Budget. Market Minutes is a morning podcast that tracks the risk-reward in stock markets by putting the spotlight on keys data points and developing trends
January 24, 2023 / 08:45 AM IST
